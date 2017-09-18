Hiker Rescued After All On Mt. Hood

Clackamas County, Oregon – A woman hiking along the Timberline Trial on Mt. Hood fell, and had to be rescued. The Mountain Wave Search and Rescue Team tweeted out photos of the rescue around two am this morning.

They say it was raining really hard and pretty cold at the time. The hiker is expected to be okay. It’s unclear how badly she was hurt.

Images courtesy of the Mounatin Wave Search and Rescue Twitter Account

Read more about the volunteer team of Mountain Wave Search and Rescue on their website mwave.org