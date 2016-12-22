Hiker Rescued After 40-foot Fall in Columbia River Gorge

(Picture Courtesy of KGW)

BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. (AP) – A hiker has been rescued after she slipped on ice and fell 40 feet down a cliff at Wahkeena Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.

Authorities said Thursday that the 57-year-old woman was able to break her fall by grabbing onto a tree branch and was expected to survive.

A rescue team was able to hike in about a mile and reach her.

The woman, who is visiting with a friend from Texas, has been taken to a local hospital.

Search and rescue officials are warning the public that the paths around the falls are icy and hiking is extremely dangerous at this time.