Hiker Falls 150 Feet

A man was rescued Saturday after falling 150 feet down a steep bank while hiking near Ainsworth State Park. Multnomah County rescue workers and the Reach and Treat team responded and found the hiker, who has life threatening injuries. The man was hiking on a narrow trail above Elowah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge.

The man fell down the cliff and landed in the creek below. Other hikers in the area pulled him from the water and gave him medical treatment. Rescue workers used a rope system to haul the hiker back up the cliff, and then a helicopter took him to a hospital.