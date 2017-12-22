Highway 22 Reopens

IDANHA, Ore. (AP) – Highway 22 between Santiam Junction and Idanha has reopened nearly a week after a tanker overturned and caught fire.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said in a statement that crews worked in difficult conditions to get the highway open in time for the holiday weekend.

The truck carrying more than 11,000 gallons of unleaded gasoline overturned Dec. 15. The driver died, and about 300 feet of roadway sustained damage.

Some of the fuel burned off in the fire, but an unknown amount spilled onto the road and into the North Santiam River.