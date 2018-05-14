Highway 213 Reopened After Deadly Crash Near I-205

Clackamas County, Oregon – Update: Highway 213 northbound has reopened just after 6:30am Monday morning.

The northbound lanes of Highway 213 are closed near the Red Barn Car Wash just south of I-205. A car crashed into the Chevron gas station and hit a gas pump. Crews were able to put the fire out. Around the same time reports came in about a van versus pedestrian crash nearby on Highway 213. The pedestrian died at the scene. Police are investigating. KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds is at the scene and will bring us the latest throughout the morning.

Read more from Clackamas Fire:

It is under investigation as to what caused the accident that started a gas pump on fire at the Hwy 213 and Clackamas River dr. Chevron this morning. Firefighter arrived to find one car and a gas pump in flames. While fighting the fire we were alerted that someone had been struck on Hwy 213 by a passing motorist and fatally killed. OCPD is investigating how this person was involved in the accident.

Clackamas fire and OCPD have Hwy 213 closed Northbound from Redland rd. to I205. Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.

Image of van courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds