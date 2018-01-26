Highway 213 Landslide Repair Update

MULINO, Ore. — A two-stage plan has been put in to place to address the landslide on Highway 213 in Mulino near South Eldorado Road.

Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has used resources from the Oregon Department of Ecology and Mineral Industries, and based on that research, it shows the active landslide is a part of a larger group of ancient landslides that originate along the southern flank of Spangler Hill.

Contractors are currently installing 40 horizontal drains, about 40 feet below the roadway, to help drain water from the landslide area. This will help to keep the landslide from moving further.

ODOT will continue to monitor the site to help reduce any impact on the highway. The first drain was installed Tuesday, with three drains currently in place and functioning.