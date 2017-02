ARCH CAPE, Ore.— Highway 101 is closed in both directions at Arch Cape because of landslide. Lou Torres with ODOT says, “It could take all day to clean up the debris.” Crews arrived on scene around 6:30 A.M. to survey the situation and begin clearing one lane.

ODOT expects to be very busy in the weeks ahead. A number of hillsides throughout the state are rain soaked and could easily come down. The state agency could reach historic records for road maintenance in 2017.