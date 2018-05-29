High Speed Chase Ends In Clackamas River

Estacada, Or. – A high speed chase in Clackamas County Sunday night wound up with the suspect vehicle in several feet of water in the Clackamas River. Deputies called out a specially trained water rescue team to help out.

A witness told deputies he yelled out to the crashed vehicle and a man responded he was okay and didn’t need help. A vehicle search did not turn up the suspect. But they did find a rifle inside the Land Rover.

They searched for the suspect with the help of a police canine and Portland Police airplane, but were unable to locate him. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies have several leads they are working on.