High Speed Chase Ends In Clackamas River
By Pat Boyle
|
May 29, 2018 @ 7:38 AM

Estacada, Or. –  A high speed chase in Clackamas County Sunday night  wound up with the suspect vehicle in several feet of water in the Clackamas River.  Deputies called out a specially trained water rescue team to help out.

A witness told deputies he  yelled out to the crashed vehicle and a man responded he was okay and didn’t need help.  A vehicle search did not turn up the suspect. But they did find a rifle inside the Land Rover.

They searched for the suspect with the help of a police canine and Portland Police airplane, but were unable to locate him. The Sheriff’s Office says deputies have several leads they are working on.

Comments