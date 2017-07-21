High Speed Chase Ends In Arrest Officer Hurt

PORTLAND, Ore.– Andrew D. Lentz is sitting in the Multnomah county Jail after he attempted to elude police before dawn this morning. He drove is 1989 orange jeep Comanche near S.E. 100th and Holgate at a high rate of speed gaining police attention. Instead of stopping after an officer threw his lights on he hit the gas instead. Police followed him everywhere putting down spike strips and executing a pit maneuver .

Lentz finally crashed his rig after he was boxed in. He rammed 2 police cars. That incident sent a Portland police officer to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Southeast foster was closed for several hours. Lentz has been charged with attempt to elude, reckless driving, 4 counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, and failure to perfom the duties of a driver