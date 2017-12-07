High Rise Fire
By Mike Turner
|
Dec 7, 2017 @ 5:38 PM

Portland Ore – A fire ripped through an 11th-floor unit Thursday morning at the Park Plaza Apartments near downtown’s Portland State University. A large response of dozens of firefighters and 17 engines raced to the two-alarm fire because of the dangers posed by a high-rise blaze. One resident was injured while trying to fight the fire and was taken to the hospital. His roommate says he tried to put out the fire with his hands. Fire officials didn’t immediately identify the victim. The cause of the fire was not immediately determined.

