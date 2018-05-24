“Heroic Social Responsibility” Drivers Come To Aid Of Clackamas County Sheriff Deputy

Clackamas County, Ore. — For Ben Durbin what started as a normal drive home from work, turned to anything other than normal on the afternoon of May 23, 2018.

Durbin says he was heading east on Hwy 26 between Gresham and Sandy in the middle of rush hour. As traffic crept along, in the distance he saw a Clackamas County Sheriff Motorcycle in the center of the road with it’s flashing lights on.

As he got closer he says he watched as a man kicked over the motorcycle and then tackled the deputy to the ground.

That’s when he says he and about 50 other drivers, all stopped in the middle of the highway and got out to help the deputy who at that time was in a headlock on the ground.

Several people ran to the deputy’s aid and helped pull the man off the deputy and held him down until she was able to put her handcuffs on the man.

Durbin called it a “Heroic Social Responsibility” and says he feels so “incredibly lucky to have witnessed the best in humanity, so brave and heroic.”

As of Noon on May 24th, The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office has not released any information on this incident including the suspects name or the condition of the deputy involved.

KXL will update this story as more information becomes available.