Hermiston High Grads to Receive Diplomas in Washington State

PENDLETON, Ore. (AP) – Hermiston High School’s Class of 2018 won’t be tossing their caps in Hermiston. They won’t even be tossing them in Oregon.

The East Oregonian reports (https://is.gd/L19bSO ) the June graduation is scheduled for the Toyota Center in Kennewick, Washington.

Monday’s decision by the Hermiston School Board follows three months of discussion, research and community surveys. The decision was a contentious one, as many residents expressed concern about moving the ceremony across the Columbia River.

The switch was made because graduating classes are getting too big for the Hermiston High gymnasium. Without the move, students would have been allowed no more than four guest tickets. District officials also worried about the safety of a large crowd in the gym.

The Toyota Center seats more than 5,000, eliminating the need for tickets.