Here’s a Stunner…Portland’s Traffic Is Getting Worse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A new report from the Oregon Department of Transportation confirms what Portland drivers already know – traffic is getting worse.

The report found that the hours of congestion in the Portland area grew by more than 13 percent from 2013 to 2015, and the so-called rush hour now lasts six or more hours on some area highways.

Eastbound U.S. 26 inbound saw the biggest change over the two-year period. Congestion now begins at 6:15 a.m. and continues until 7:45 p.m. The report also found the duration for traffic congestion increased by two hours during the evening commute on Interstate 5 southbound into the Rose Quarter.

A transportation package approved by Oregon Legislature paves the way for rush-hour tolls to help pay for projects aimed at reducing bottlenecks. Portland economist Joe Cortright tells The Oregonian/OregonLive (https://is.gd/KwiZkL ) that the tolls are more likely to reduce traffic congestion than the projects.