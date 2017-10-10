Help For Your Parents With Medicare Open Enrollment

SALEM, Ore—Annual Open enrollment for Medicare starts next week, Oregon’s Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) Program is available to help. A good reason to use volunteer help is it gives elderly parents and seniors the opportunity to sign up for plans that best meet their needs. 200 volunteers will be assisting citizens between October 15th through December 7th. There’s over 800,000 people in Oregon on Medicare.

Those people may be even eligible for additional help like food stamps and other social services they never even knew about. to sign up to receive assistance FREE call 1-800-722-4134 or go to the website: www.OregonSHIBA.gov.