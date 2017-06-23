Help Make Nathan’s Wish Come True

Portland, Oregon – Some Make-a-Wish kids want to go on a big family vacation, others want to meet a celebrity. But for Nathan Ehline, he just wants to share his love of music, and you can help.

For the past 19 years, Nathan has been living with a nervous system disorder. He was born prematurely. Brian Ehline, Nathan’s Dad, says Nathan is a pretty special kid, and a great musician. Playing keyboards and uploading his EDM, rap and hip hop tracks to Soundcloud. And this Sunday… you can see him perform at the Crystal Ballroom.

The show starts at 3pm and is free, but you need to have a ticket. Which you can reserve by Clicking Here

To read more about Nathan and to get your ticket for his free Sunday show, Click here

Image courtesy of Nathan and Make A Wish