Help Kids In Need Eat Lunch

Portland, Oregon – Right now, children in Portland Public Schools owe the district nearly $28,000 dollars towards their hot lunch program. It’s money the district doesn’t have money to cover, and kids will either need to work it off or their parents will need to pay up at the end of the school year. Sean Sexton doesn’t want that to happen. So he’s copying a movement from Seattle and other cities, hoping you will help pay for student lunch debt.

The Portland school lunch program mandates that children can not go hungry, but also that the amount owed must be paid. Sometimes kids work in the cafeteria to help pay for their meal, but often the parents end up getting the bill. Sean says he’s hopeful other people in Portland will step up to cover the cost.

Click Here To Donate To The GoFundMe Page

Image courtesy of Sean’s GoFundMe page, which says:

“I am inspired by a story about kids in debt for school lunches. Being raised by a single mom after my dad was killed by a drunk driver when I was 6, I am all too familiar with school lunch shaming. I worked in the cafeteria to pay for my lunch or I had to eat a brown bag PB&J. School lunch is often the most nutritious meal some kids eat all day. Other kids know the ones that can’t afford to eat and will often bully them. This causes additional issues in learning performance and social anxiety to the more obvious nutritional problems. If we can help even one child succeed our efforts are worthwhile. I am dealing with cancer right now. I am writing this from my hospital be at Providence Cancer Center. The experience of dealing with chemotherapy and radiology changes my world view. I want to help others as I have been helped. We are stronger together. The world is a better place for us and our children if we can show love and help others where we can. Our children are our future, so To help the children and families in need I called Portland Public Schools and inquired how we can pay the kid’s debt across the whole district. The total is $27,919. I am sure we can raise that. Let’s show the world we love our kids. If Seattle can do it so can Portland!”

KXL’s Chris Brown contributed to this report.