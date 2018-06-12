Help Find His Killer

One year ago today, Brian Elton Spaulding, 36, was found shot to death in a home on the 3500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue in Portland. Police say there is no known suspect information or known reason why Spaulding would be killed. Spaulding’s family and friends have raised $20,000 for a reward to help find the killer. To be eligible, a person with information would need to contact Detective Todd Gradwahl at 503.823.0991. Or, todd.gradwahl@portlandoregon.gov.

Somebody must know something. Please help the family find justice. Thank you.