Help Bring A New Skate Park To Vernonia For Kids In Need

Vernonia, Oregon – The skateboarding community in Vernonia is working hard to bring a new skate park to the small logging town. KXL’s Jacob Dean talked with the folks behind the nonprofit grassroots effort.

Jeremy Simmons with Vernonia Sk8 (Vernonia Skate) says there’s really not much for kids to do there, so they’ve tapped some skate boarding legends to help make a new park happen. Folks at the Tony Hawk Foundation are helping Vernonia Sk8 with the process, they help poor low-income communities build skate parks to give kids a positive alternative and something to do.

They already have approval from the city, local parks and rec officials, some local businesses and when they presented their proposal to city hall, it was packed standing room only, a rare feat at Vernonia City Hall. The city has already picked out a spot for the park, now all they have to do is raise about $60,000 to make it happen. They’ve already raised $5,000 and if they meet their goal, they’ll be able to get other grants to cover the rest of the cost.

Vernonia Sk8 is accepting all type of donations, whether it be time, money, or a helping hand.

Click Here To Visit Their Website To Read More and Donate

You can email them at: Vernoniask8@gmail.com

The Vernonia youth suffer from a lack of places to socialize and recreate. Currently they have one

covered area in the center of town with two basketball hoops – that is the only activity they have

other than school itself. This is where the idea of Vernonia’s very own skatepark was born and the

Vernonia SK8 Committee was formed. Vernonia SK8 is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) tax deductible

organization, committed to enhancing the lives of our local youth focusing on one primary goal:

give our local youth a designated place to promote positive engagement while being fun and

appealing. A survey, including Vernonia High School students, showed over 230 signatures in

support of a skate park, another 190 signatures were signed via petition on Facebook and nearly

80 citizens packed City Hall in support of the skate park.

The skate park will provide a positive activity that builds attachment to the community. The process

of designing and building the skate park will provide a learning opportunity for the youth involved,

as they help design aspects of the park, assist in prep/construction, and participate in

youth-organized fundraising events. The high school will coordinate senior project hours and

community service hours for the seniors who will work together and provide yearly maintenance of

the skatepark. Skateboarding is a distinct sport because not only does it physically exert your body,

but it also requires complex uses of the brain in order to maintain balance and individual limb

movement. This unique combination makes the sport addictive and challenging, alluring today’s

youth away from virtual fixations and into a physical exercise; provoking a healthier generation. As

well as skateboarding, the Vernonia SK8 Park will also be dedicated to BMX bikes, scooters, and

rollerblades.

Many volunteers have stepped forward to help us in our efforts to gift our youth a beautiful

skatepark; the same youth that watched their families’ homes fall and their historic school

destroyed, after the traumatic flooding that once claimed the town in 1996, and again in 2007.

With the reconstruction of the new school in a new location, the old school grounds is now

repurposed by the city as a community park known as Spencer Park; the city of Vernonia has

dedicated a portion to the skatepark. The location and close proximity to the main road will

generate high visibility as well as new pathways to local businesses increasing customers and sales.

Skateboarding happens whether or not there is a skatepark, but it is clearly safer when the

participants have a refuge to practice in. With the participants having a place to chase their

dreams, business owners no longer have to worry about detouring those skateboarders from

riding near their business and possibly damaging property.

The Vernonia SK8 Park Committee is developing a 6000 square foot skate park as one of the

elements of Spencer Park. We are working closely with the Tony Hawk Foundation to help us design

a state of the art skatepark.The goal is to reach $60,000 with the target date of breaking ground in

spring 2019. Much to our appreciation, the city is requesting a State Grant, but it will not be

enough. We ask you to help us reach our goal by providing cash donation, items to auction,

and/or materials to help build the site. Together we can surpass expectations and gift happiness to

our youth that will last for generations to come.

There’s THREE ways to donate (all donations are 501(c)(3) tax deductible):

Donate Online or by Mail:

Contact Wendy for a tax deductible donation receipt at: VernoniaSK8@gmail.com

Donate at Wauna Credit Union in Vernonia:

The Vernonia Booster Club is our fiscal sponsor, all donations will go through their account.

Please ensure your check is made out to: “Boosters/SK8 Park”

Wauna Credit Union

1010 Bridge St

Vernonia, OR 97064

You are also welcome to donate in person at Wauna. Just ask the teller how to donate to

Vernonia SK8.

Hands On:

You can help in many ways other than donating money. We need help with the following:

• Fundraising (Planning, Coordinating, Conducting, Etc.)

• Manual Labor (Physical)

• Non-Manual Labor (Using Your Mind)

• Volunteering

• Building Community Awareness, Support and Excitement

• Materials

To donate your time, contact Wendy at: VernoniaSK8@gmail.com

Online

With social media playing a huge role in

millennial lives, we have set up an easy

donation form on our Facebook page:

Facebook.com/groups/VernoniaSK8

By Mail

Please make donation checks out to

“Boosters/SK8 Park” and mail them to:

Vernonia Booster Club/Vernonia SK8

P.O. Box 62

Vernonia OR 97064