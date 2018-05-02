Helicopter Crashes On Sauvie Island

Sauvie Island, Oregon – A helicopter crashed into an open field off of Northeast Oak Island road shortly after 5pm Tuesday afternoon. The pilot was taken to Emanuel Hospital and is recovering in serious condition. Sergeant Bryan White with the Multnomah County Sheriffs Office tells KGW it was a hard landing. The pilot is getting lots of praise this morning for not hitting any houses or power lines in the crash landing, which could have been much worse. The two-seat helicopter is registered to Hillsboro Aero Academy. The F-A-A and the N-T-S-B are now looking into the cause of the crash.

Images courtesy of News Partner KGW.