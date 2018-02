PORTLAND, Ore.– Oregon Zoo’s FuFu the hedgehog calls for an early Spring. Punxsutawney Phil may calling for six more weeks of winter but local residents can take heart. FuFu, an African Pygmy hedgehog at the Oregon Zoo did not see her shadow this morning meaning an early spring could be in store for the Northwest. Hedgehogs here have been 45% more accurate Groundhog Phil.