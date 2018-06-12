Heceta Head Lighthouse to Close for Repairs in July
By Grant McHill
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 12:44 PM

YACHATS, Ore. (AP) – The Heceta (Ha-SEE-ta) Head Lighthouse will shut down for July for repair work.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday that the lighthouse would close on July 1 and will reopen by July 31.

The repairs will address several cracked interior metal columns on the facility’s upper floor and will cost about $135,000.

The lighthouse lens will be covered during the work to protect it from damage.

The historic assistant lighthouse keeper’s house, which the U.S. Forest Service operates through a concessionaire as a bed and breakfast, will remain open.

Heceta Head is a working lighthouse and was built around 1894.

Its beam can cast light 21 miles out to sea.

It’s believed to be the most photographed lighthouse in the United States.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Three Years in Prison for Drunken Driver in Deadly Crash Oregon Adds Nearly 5,000 Jobs in May Final Standoff Defendant Sentenced Central Washington Wildfire Forces Residents To Evacuate Troubling Study for Seaside Mayor of Oakridge Quits
Comments