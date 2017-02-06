Heavy Rain Causes Flooded Streets and Mudslides

PORTLAND, Ore.— Swollen streams and waterways are noted all over the city and the metro area. Johnson creek is high but managed to stay in it’s banks. Clackamas fire has made sand bags available at station 4, 14, and 18. In Washington county a number of streets are under water Walker Road is closed from 189th Way to 191st place. Highway 26 West has one lane clsoed by the Oregon Zoo because of a mudslide. Another slide has closed part of Highway 224 at Tong Road near Damascus. In Multnomah County Newberry road remains closed because of a very large slide at Highway 30 and Skyline.

Public works departments remind drivers not to drive through ROAD CLOSED signs. The water could be high enough to impair your car or cause you to drowned. Portland received over 2 inches of rain Sunday. The most received in one day during the month of February since records have been kept at the National Weather Service in Portland at the Airport.

