Heat Advisory In Place For Portland Metro

Portland, Oregon – The Portland area could see new record high temperatures over the next few days, as some spots flirt with triple digit temps. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for our area starting Friday at noon, and an excessive heat watch in place for Saturday.

More from the National Weather Service In Portland:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE – National Weather Service Portland OR

236 AM PDT Fri Jun 23 2017

Hot Weather Friday Afternoon Through the Weekend…

A strong upper level ridge will build toward the Pacific

Northwest today and strengthen through the weekend. This ridge

will result in increasingly hot weather Friday through Sunday.

High temperatures for the interior valleys and west end of the

Columbia Gorge will be near 90. Moderate east wind develops this

afternoon and continues through Saturday night, especially in the

Western Gorge and the South Washington and North Oregon Cascade

foothills. Temperatures over many interior areas increase to 95

to 100 degrees Saturday. The North Oregon and South Washington

Coast will likely see temperatures close to 90 degrees Saturday.

Some marine influence may cool the southern Willamette Valley

Sunday, but most of the interior will likely be just as warm on

Sunday, if not a couple of degrees warmer. The hot daytime

temperatures will be compounded by warm overnight low temperatures

that are only expected to drop into the low to mid 60s Friday and

Saturday nights. This extended period of hot weather will increase

the risk of heat related illnesses and injuries.

Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-

Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Western Columbia River Gorge-

Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,

Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn,

Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park,

Sweet Home, Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls,

Cascade Locks, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal,

Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Cougar,

North Bonneville, and Stevenson.

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PDT

SATURDAY.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING.

* HIGH TEMPERATURES FRIDAY: From 85 to 95 degrees.

* HIGH TEMPERATURES SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: 90 to 100 degrees

* LOW TEMPERATURES: Upper 50s to upper 60s.

* IMPACTS…The elderly, youth, and those without air

conditioning will be vulnerable to the heat. Those working or

exercising outdoors will be at an increased risk of

dehydration and heat- related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and

neighbors.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot

temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and

high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in

which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay

in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on

relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

Excessive Heat Watch – URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE – National Weather Service Portland OR

236 AM PDT Fri Jun 23 2017

Hot Weather Friday Afternoon Through the Weekend.

A strong upper level ridge will build toward the Pacific

Northwest today and strengthen through the weekend. This ridge

will result in increasingly hot weather Friday through Sunday.

High temperatures for the interior valleys and west end of the

Columbia Gorge will be near 90. Moderate east wind develops this

afternoon and continues through Saturday night, especially in the

Western Gorge and the South Washington and North Oregon Cascade

foothills. Temperatures over many interior areas increase to 95

to 100 degrees Saturday. The North Oregon and South Washington

Coast will likely see temperatures close to 90 degrees Saturday.

Some marine influence may cool the southern Willamette Valley

Sunday, but most of the interior will likely be just as warm on

Sunday, if not a couple of degrees warmer. The hot daytime

temperatures will be compounded by warm overnight low temperatures

that are only expected to drop into the low to mid 60s Friday and

Saturday nights. This extended period of hot weather will increase

the risk of heat related illnesses and injuries.

Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-

Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Western Columbia River Gorge-

Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,

Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn,

Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park,

Sweet Home, Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls,

Cascade Locks, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal,

Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Cougar,

North Bonneville, and Stevenson

236 AM PDT Fri Jun 23 2017

HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PDT

SATURDAY.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING.

* HIGH TEMPERATURES FRIDAY: From 85 to 95 degrees.

* HIGH TEMPERATURES SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: 90 to 100 degrees

* LOW TEMPERATURES: Upper 50s to upper 60s.

* IMPACTS…The elderly, youth, and those without air

conditioning will be vulnerable to the heat. Those working or

exercising outdoors will be at an increased risk of

dehydration and heat- related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is

expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity

will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are

possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and

neighbors.

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot

temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and

high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in

which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay

in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on

relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by

heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke

is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

Where Can I Cool Down?

Multnomah County’s Help When It’s Hot Website

ESCAPE THE HEAT AT CITY RECREATION, WATER EDUCATION CENTERS

Vancouver, Wash. — Temperatures are heating up, but Vancouver has cool places where residents of all ages can seek some relief. Here are some options where you can splash, learn or simply chill. Visit Vancouver Parks and Recreation’s Community Centers to cool off, meet up with friends or take part in programs to play, swim or get fit. Marshall Community Center is fully air conditioned. Most of the open areas at Firstenburg Community Center are ventilated with moving air, but are not air conditioned. The swimming pool at the Marshall Community Center is closed for renovation until August, but the indoor pool at the Firstenburg Community Center is open. At both Firstenburg and Marshall centers, the Wi-Fi-enabled lobby areas are open to the public, free of charge. Fitness centers and pools are available to members or by paying a drop-in fee. Hours, schedules and other information can be found online at: www.vanparksrec.org (click on Community Centers at the top of the page). Vancouver Public Works’ Water Resources Education Center, along the Columbia River and waterfront trail, is an air-conditioned oasis for exploring our natural resources, from the aquaria to hands-on exhibits to toddler-size learning at Puddles Place. The Water Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the Water Center is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For Water Center information or directions, please see www.cityofvancouver.us/watercenter. There are other air-conditioned options around Vancouver, too, including restaurants, theaters and shops, as well as Fort Vancouver Regional Library District locations. Visit the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency’s (CRESA) website to view a list of Clark County cooling centers at http://cresa911.org/?s=cooling. The City of Vancouver reminds residents that it’s important to stay hydrated during heat advisories. Where possible, stay indoors in an air-conditioned or cooled building. If swimming outdoors, be aware of river temperatures and currents and take precautions to be safe, including the use of flotation devices. Children and pets should NEVER be left in a closed, parked vehicle for any period of time, no matter how short. Pet owners are also encouraged to provide cool shelter for animals and plenty of water. Please note that pets are not allowed in the City’s community centers, except for service animals. For more hot weather safety tips from CRESA, please visit http://cresa911.org/?s=heat. Firstenburg Community Center

700 N.E. 136th Ave.

360-487-7001 Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Marshall Community Center

1009 E. McLoughlin Blvd.

360-487-7100 Hours:

Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: Closed Water Resources Education Center

4600 S.E. Columbia Way

360-487-7111 Hours:

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: Noon – 5 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

More Tips To Stay Cool: