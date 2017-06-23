Heat Advisory In Place For Portland Metro

Portland, Oregon – The Portland area could see new record high temperatures over the next few days, as some spots flirt with triple digit temps. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for our area starting Friday at noon, and an excessive heat watch in place for Saturday.
More from the National Weather Service In Portland:
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE – National Weather Service Portland OR
236 AM PDT Fri Jun 23 2017
Hot Weather Friday Afternoon Through the Weekend…
A strong upper level ridge will build toward the Pacific
Northwest today and strengthen through the weekend. This ridge
will result in increasingly hot weather Friday through Sunday.
High temperatures for the interior valleys and west end of the
Columbia Gorge will be near 90. Moderate east wind develops this
afternoon and continues through Saturday night, especially in the
Western Gorge and the South Washington and North Oregon Cascade
foothills. Temperatures over many interior areas increase to 95
to 100 degrees Saturday. The North Oregon and South Washington
Coast will likely see temperatures close to 90 degrees Saturday.
Some marine influence may cool the southern Willamette Valley
Sunday, but most of the interior will likely be just as warm on
Sunday, if not a couple of degrees warmer. The hot daytime
temperatures will be compounded by warm overnight low temperatures
that are only expected to drop into the low to mid 60s Friday and
Saturday nights. This extended period of hot weather will increase
the risk of heat related illnesses and injuries.
Greater Portland Metro Area-Central Willamette Valley-
Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills-Western Columbia River Gorge-
Greater Vancouver Area-South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Hillsboro, Portland, Wilsonville,
Oregon City, Gresham, Troutdale, Salem, McMinnville, Woodburn,
Stayton, Dallas, Sandy, Estacada, Silver Falls State Park,
Sweet Home, Corbett, Rooster Rock, Multnomah Falls,
Cascade Locks, Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield, Washougal,
Yacolt, Amboy, Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake, Cougar,
North Bonneville, and Stevenson.
HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON PDT
SATURDAY.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING.
* HIGH TEMPERATURES FRIDAY: From 85 to 95 degrees.
* HIGH TEMPERATURES SATURDAY AND SUNDAY: 90 to 100 degrees
* LOW TEMPERATURES: Upper 50s to upper 60s.
* IMPACTS…The elderly, youth, and those without air
conditioning will be vulnerable to the heat. Those working or
exercising outdoors will be at an increased risk of
dehydration and heat- related illnesses.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned
room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and
neighbors.
An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot
temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and
high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in
which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay
in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on
relatives and neighbors.
Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency, call 9 1 1.
Where Can I Cool Down?
Multnomah County’s Help When It’s Hot Website
Visit Vancouver Parks and Recreation’s Community Centers to cool off, meet up with friends or take part in programs to play, swim or get fit. Marshall Community Center is fully air conditioned. Most of the open areas at Firstenburg Community Center are ventilated with moving air, but are not air conditioned. The swimming pool at the Marshall Community Center is closed for renovation until August, but the indoor pool at the Firstenburg Community Center is open.
At both Firstenburg and Marshall centers, the Wi-Fi-enabled lobby areas are open to the public, free of charge. Fitness centers and pools are available to members or by paying a drop-in fee. Hours, schedules and other information can be found online at: www.vanparksrec.org (click on Community Centers at the top of the page).
Vancouver Public Works’ Water Resources Education Center, along the Columbia River and waterfront trail, is an air-conditioned oasis for exploring our natural resources, from the aquaria to hands-on exhibits to toddler-size learning at Puddles Place. The Water Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Admission to the Water Center is free. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For Water Center information or directions, please see www.cityofvancouver.us/watercenter.
There are other air-conditioned options around Vancouver, too, including restaurants, theaters and shops, as well as Fort Vancouver Regional Library District locations. Visit the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency’s (CRESA) website to view a list of Clark County cooling centers at http://cresa911.org/?s=cooling.
The City of Vancouver reminds residents that it’s important to stay hydrated during heat advisories. Where possible, stay indoors in an air-conditioned or cooled building. If swimming outdoors, be aware of river temperatures and currents and take precautions to be safe, including the use of flotation devices.
Children and pets should NEVER be left in a closed, parked vehicle for any period of time, no matter how short. Pet owners are also encouraged to provide cool shelter for animals and plenty of water. Please note that pets are not allowed in the City’s community centers, except for service animals.
For more hot weather safety tips from CRESA, please visit http://cresa911.org/?s=heat.
Firstenburg Community Center
700 N.E. 136th Ave.
360-487-7001
Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Marshall Community Center
1009 E. McLoughlin Blvd.
360-487-7100
Hours:
Monday-Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Friday: 5:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Water Resources Education Center
4600 S.E. Columbia Way
360-487-7111
Hours:
Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturday: Noon – 5 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
* Wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothes.
* Wear a brimmed hat and sunglasses; apply sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher.
* Keep your water bottle filled and drink from it often. Ice water will be provided.
* Consider leaving your pets at home, but water for dogs also will be provided.
* Enjoy the shade. Esther Short Park is usually pleasant under the trees; extra chairs will be provided in the shade.
* Wade in the fountain at the southeast corner of the park. All ages welcome.
“We want people to have a great time, and we want them to be safe,” said Sally Fisher, festival coordinator. “By taking some simple precautions against the heat, people can enjoy themselves and safely celebrate recycled art and sustainability.”
Additional tips for preventing heat-related problems:
* Limit intake of drinks with caffeine, alcohol or lots of sugar.
* Never leave anyone, especially young children, in a parked vehicle. Leave pets at home. Even with windows rolled down, temperatures can rise rapidly in parked vehicles.
* Seek relief in an air-conditioned location, if possible. If your home is not air-conditioned, go to the mall, a movie or the library for a few hours to cool down.
* Cool off by taking a shower or bath or moving to an air-conditioned place. Fans provide comfort, but will not prevent heat-related illness.
* Cut down on exercise, especially in the middle of the day.
Heat related illnesses
Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided. Warning signs include: body temperature above 103Â° F; red, hot and dry skin but no sweating; rapid pulse; throbbing headache; nausea; dizziness; and confusion.
If you see any of these signs, call for immediate medical assistance. Place the person in a tub of cool water or cool shower, or spray the person with cool water from a garden hose. Do not give the person anything to drink.
Less severe heat-related illnesses include heat exhaustion and muscle cramps. Signs are heavy sweating, paleness, weakness, headache and vomiting. Drink nonalcoholic, cool beverages. Seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or last more than an hour.