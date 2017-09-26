Healthcare repeal goes down

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., today issued a statement following the announcement by Senate Republicans that they would not vote on the Graham-Cassidy-Heller proposal this week:

“People power has stopped Republican repeal efforts yet again,” Wyden said. “The Senate now has an opportunity to put partisan politics aside and work for Americans on a bipartisan basis, starting with funding the Children’s Health Insurance Program and other health care priorities as soon as possible.”

What’s your opinion? Should the Affordable Care Act be repealed? Why? Should people with pre-existing conditions be protected? Should Republicans continue to try to repeal the Affordable Care Act alone or work with Democrats to craft a bipartisan plan, as Senator John McCain suggested?