Healthcare Enrollment kicks off Wednesday

Portland Ore – Governor Kate Brown held a news conference Monday encouraging Oregonians to enroll in health insurance programs during open enrollment for 2018. The exchange is for people who don’t have health insurance through their job or coverage through something like Medicare or Medicaid. The governor took time to highlight the importance of health insurance, while also letting people know about the free local resources available to help them get ensured. Enrollment is open November 1st through December 15th.

If you are looking for help with enrollment, the Multnomah County Library is teaming up with the Multnomah County Health Department to help. You can find more information here.