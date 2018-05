Seattle’s largest businesses will have to pay a new tax to help fund homeless services and affordable housing. The city council unanimously approved the measure Monday. The plan taxes businesses making at least $20-Million in gross revenu+e about $275 for each full-time worker each year.

