Head Of Portland Parks & Rec To Step Down

PORTLAND, Ore. Mark Abbate has served as the director of Portland Parks & Rec for the past 7 years, but will be stepping down on May 15th.

During Mark’s tenure, a Parks Replacement Bond was passed, Portland was awarded the gold medal as the BEST managed park system in the country, and he helped create over 200 new living wage jobs for employees. You can find a full list of his accomplishments, below.

Voters passed the 2014 Parks Replacement Bond

Portland was awarded the Gold Medal as the best managed park system in the U.S.

Council created over 200 new living wage jobs for our employees

Council approved our new System Development Charge methodology, which has allowed us to fund many new park projects

Portland Parks and partners created Explore Washington Park, the Transportation Management Association

We developed our Five-Year Racial Equity Plan and two Strategic Plans

The Bureau has become more diverse and reflective of the community we serve

We formed new partnerships to help support our work with organizations like the Halprin Landscape Conservancy, Nike, UnderArmour, Verde and many others

We developed and have begun implementing our new Ecologically Sustainable Landscapes Initiative and are making great progress on Renew Forest Park

Along with partners at BDS, we implemented Title 11 (the Tree Code) and added many new heritage trees to our system

We built new or renovated parks such as such as South Waterfront Greenway, The Fields, Dawson Park, Khunamokwst Park, Colwood Golf Course, Marquam Nature Park Trails, Oaks Bottom Trail, Gateway Green, Under Armour fields at Lents and Duniway Parks, Luuwit View Park, Whitaker Ponds Natural Area, Ventura Park play area, Spring Garden Park, Thomas Cully Park, Gateway Discovery Park, and the beautiful new Forest Park Bridges.

We invested over $60 million to help close the play gap in East Portland

Mark will now return to his roots and go back to being a landscape architect, designing and implementing projects on the ground.