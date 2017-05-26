HazMat Team Called To Tigard High School

Tigard Ore. — The HazMat team was called to Tigard High School Friday morning when three students became ill from an unknown substance inside a pottery room.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue tell KXL one of the students was taken to a hospital by ambulance, another by a parent and the third student was taken home by their parent.

The classroom was evacuated and the HVAC was shut down to the school. The HazMat team is currently investigating.

We’ll update this story when more information is available.