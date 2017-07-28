Hash Oil Manufacturing System In North Portland Elaborate

PORTLAND, Ore.– The evidence collected during the investigation into the Kerby explosion was presented to reporters today. Investigators have determined the explosion that leveled the house at 6214 North Kerby occurred when a large concentration of butane came into contact with an ignition source. The butane was created by the homeowner while he was attempting to produce butane has oil.

Arson detective Joe Luisy says, “Over 200 butane canisters were found some were still full. There would be enough butane in the canisters to fill every lighter in China.” Two people died in the explosion, the home owner and an innocent contractor working on the house. Investigators say the manufacturing system probably cost about $5,000.00. There’s no doubt the hash Oil was sold for profit and not used for personal consumption.