Harriet Tubman School To Undergo Testing

Portland, Or. – The Portland School Board has voted to open two new middle schools in the fall. The original plan included Roseway Heights and Harriet Tubman. But school board member Rita Moore says the board has learned in the last 48 hours board members have received “some information that suggest that there may be some significant environmental hazards present at the Harriet Tubman facility and that the mitigation mechanisms that are currently in place may not be robust as had been reported previously. In recognition that it may take many months to complete the testing and analysis of conditions at Tubman, this amendment to the resolution directs the superintendent and staff to begin a concurrent process to explore an alternative site for a middle school in case Tubman proves to be unsuitable.”

Roseway Heights currently serves K-8 students and Harriet Tubman is empty after housing Faubion K-8 students as they waited for their new school to be built. A school district news release issued before last night’s vote said the resolution is part of the district’s effort to offer better middle grade programs to more students in historically under served communities.

Moore said ” I was looking forward to tonight. I was planning to crack open champagne later. I don’t feel like champagne tonight.” But we are still making progress. We are going to open these middle schools. We are going to do this; we’re going to do it right.”