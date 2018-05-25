Happy Memorial Day Weekend From The Lars Larson Show

By Lars Larson

Happy Memorial Day Weekend.

That may strike you as an odd sentiment for a holiday set aside to mark the deaths of men and women in uniform. But having talked to many vets, I think they want us to be happy and most of all, thankful, that fellow citizens will put on a uniform, pick up a gun and put their lives in harm’s way to protect the United States.

I’m certainly thankful.

For the father who did 20 years in the Navy, often separated from his family.

For the mother who served as a Navy nurse during World War II and then, after her service, lived in Asia while pregnant, during my father’s service.

I’m thankful for my father-in-law, Mark Van Dyne, whose short stature let him crawl into the space between hulls to weld and repair our warships.

To my stepson Brandon, who did 4 years in the United States Marine Corps – Ho-ah! – and endured years away from his Marine Mom and my wife Tina.

I’m happy all of those folks served and came home safe. And their families. And I’ll be grateful forever, for those who didn’t come home.

As John put it “Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends.”

America can’t imagine better friends than our Veterans.

