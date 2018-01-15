Happy Martin Luther King Jr. Day

By Lars Larson

I like coming to work on MLK day because i think that Dr Martin Luther King Jr. appreciated hard work: God knows he worked hard in his short life.

But for his assassination, he would have been 89 this year. And let there be no doubt about it, King was a conservative like me.

Consider just a few facts: King was a man of God and the book. He believed in the right to life, not abortion as members of the Democrat Party are required to do. At times, his life was in danger and he obtained and carried a gun.

In that famous dream speech (video below) filled with so many wonderful words that so many Americans know only a single phrase.

Dr King reminded us on that day in Washington at the Lincoln Memorial that the constitution is a contract between the government and the people…and that he had come to that place to insist on the full enforcement of that contract.

Happy MLK day, 2018.

