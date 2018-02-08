In Brief: Not all that happy at the end, the beginning or in the middle.



This is a totally tongue-in-cheek statement since I don’t know anything about the man’s personal life. However, if we are to judge writer/director Michael Haneke by his films, the guy doesn’t appear to be a happy man. His films are major league downers. The latest tribute to Haneke’s might or might-not-be happiness is Happy End. It’s a film that — much like his much acclaimed and brilliant award-winning The White Ribbon and the also equally raved about Amour, Funny Games and Cache — really isn’t all that happy.

And it’s not all that happy from beginning to end.

The story starts with a 12-year old girl murdering her mother and goes downhill from there. Downhill from a murder? Yep.

Haneke’s work is about the Laurent family. It stars Isabelle Huppert and Jean-Louis Trintignant who co-starred in his last film Amour. He’s the family patriarch. His mind is slowly slipping away to dementia and he’d like to die. His daughter Anne (Huppert) runs the family construction company along with her son whose personality is suffering slippage of a different kind.

The business is in a bit of a financial bind and Anne is trying to save the company with a firm run by Toby Jones’ Lawrence Bradshaw.

Anne’s brother is the father of Eve who murders her mom. He’s remarried and they take her in so Eve — finally at age 12 — gets to know her very rich, and dysfunctional family. The girl’s father is having a sexually sordid affair with a musician.

Haneke always pushes the limits of the negative human experience. His films are deep and he plants plenty of food for thought in all of them. Most of the characters in his pieces are devoid of anything you can possibly like. They’re an empty-souled lot.

But all are fascinating. Riveting in some cases.

Haneke’s movie — like all of them — is a hard one to watch. It took me a week to figure out whether I liked the film or not. Though it doesn’t have a happy end and isn’t all that happy in the middle or at the beginning, I must say I can — especially if you’re a fan — recommend Happy End.

Director: Michael Haneke

Stars: Isabelle Huppert, Jean-Louis Trintignant, Mathieu Kassovitz, Fantine Harduin, Franz Rogowski, Laura Verlinden, Toby Jones

Rated R for mature themes, language. No, it’s not a happy movie and it’s a real downer but damn, Michael Haneke makes unique movies and this one is no exception. Give it a 4 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



