Happy 35th “Thriller”

Today marks the 35th birthday of the video that would change the face of pop music forever. Michael Jackson’s 13:42 second video was all the rage in 1984, corresponding with the release of the album by the same name. It itself spent 37 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. It was the first to generate a record seven Top 10 singles. In 2015, Thriller was named the biggest album of all time by a male artist on the Billboard 200 chart, and the No. 3 title overall. It even sparked a dance craze around Halloween when Portland took park in the largest synchronized dance event to the song thriller. Not bad.

