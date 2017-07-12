Hanford Reach No Longer Under Federal Review

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – Sen. Maria Cantwell says the Hanford Reach National Monument in eastern Washington is no longer under review for possible changes to the protections created for the natural landmark.

President Donald Trump in April ordered a review of two dozen monuments established by former presidents over more than two decades. Trump said the designation of the monuments was “a massive federal land grab” that “never should have happened.”

On Wednesday Cantwell, Washington’s junior Democratic senator, said in a statement that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke told her that Hanford Reach would maintain its protected status.

Hanford Reach Nat’l Monument will remain protected public land. Thank you @PattyMurray @SenatorCantwell for your diligence. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 13, 2017

It’s unconscionable that we even had to have this debate, but thankfully the outcome is the lawful and moral one. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 13, 2017

These national monuments are treasured legacies for so many: our tribes, conservationists, and generations of families & recreational users. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 13, 2017

I hope this admin. continues to find that these legacies are so much more valuable than the business interests seeking to undermine them. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 13, 2017

Hanford Reach was designated by former President Bill Clinton in 2000. It covers 195,000 acres and much of the land was once a security zone around the Hanford Nuclear Reservation that has remained largely undisturbed since 1943.