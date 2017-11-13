Hanford Board Says More Money Needed for Cleanup

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) – The Hanford Advisory Board says more money is needed to clean up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

The board says Congress needs to give Hanford some $4 billion per year to reach cleanup deadlines.

The Tri-City Herald reports Hanford currently receives $2.2 billion to $2.5 billion per year.

The board is composed of people from the Tri-Cities and the Northwest who have an interest in cleaning up the site.

The board at a meeting last week said the current funding level is “dangerous and destructive.”

Hanford is located near the Tri-Cities and for decades made plutonium for nuclear weapons. The site is now engaged in cleaning up the resulting radioactive wastes.