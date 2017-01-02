Handyman Bob And Eric G Warn Of Frozen Pipes

Portland, Ore. — During the cold weather, you often hear Eric G and me talk about frost-free hose bibs. This is the one on my house.

From the schematic diagram, you can see that the actual water shut-off valve is at the end of the copper pipe inside the house, where the air should never reach freezing temperatures. By itself, this faucet should withstand the coldest of nights. But, if you leave a hose connected, the faucet is liable to freeze and split. Unless you know your hose bib is frost-free, be sure to put an insulating bonnet on it.