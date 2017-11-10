Handwritten Thank You Note From JFK Exhibit To Be Given To Caroline Kennedy

Portland, Or. – The JFK exhibit is in its final weekend at the Oregon Historical Society. Veterans and their families will get in free. When the exhibit closes, a handwritten thank you note from President and Jackie Kennedy to the woman who planned their wedding will be sent to their daughter, Caroline Kennedy.

OHS Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk says the note is part of the late Pete Mark’s private collection. He says Mark told him a few months before he passed away, “he was thinking of offering that to Caroline Kennedy when she was here in September because it was such a personal family item and belonging to her rather than a private collector. The family decided to do that and when Caroline was here, they offered this one of a kind item to her and she was overwhelmed.”

He says the exhibit has been one of the most popular and well attended exhibits in the history of the Oregon Historical Society.