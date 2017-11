Portland, Or. – Tickets go on sale today in Portland to the hit musical, Hamilton. It will be here next spring from March 20th to April 8th. Sales begin at 10 a.m., but already dozens of people are line up outside the Portland 5 Centers For The Arts box office downtown. Ticket prices start at $80 and there’s a four ticket limit per household. You can buy tickets in person, on the phone by calling¬†800-273-1530 or online.¬†