Gutsy “King Me” Cover for TIME
By Cooper Banks
|
Jun 7, 2018 @ 12:52 PM

Wow!!  “King Me”.  Get a load of this TIME Magazine cover:

TIME released the image last night ahead of the publication of its June 18th issue.

TIME says they once again teamed up with Brooklyn-based artist Tim O’Brien.  O’Brien has had work appear on over two dozen TIME covers since 1989 and this will make is 4th cover devoted to Trump.

You can see more of his work here.

Also read more on the backstory of TIME’s decision to run this controversial “King Me” cover.

 

