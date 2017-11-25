Gunfire Hits Northeast Portland Home

Portland, Oregon – Police are searching for someone who fired shots at a Northeast Portland home last night. It happened just before 7:30pm Friday on 1st avenue, west of Marine Drive and I-5. There were people inside the home at the time, one person had minor injuries but did not have to go to the hospital. Police say based on their investigation so far, there is no immediate threat to the public. But, they’d like to talk with anyone who may have more information.

Read more from Police:

On Friday November 24, 2017, at 7:20 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 10900 block of Northeast 1st Avenue.

Officers arrived in the area and contacted the person who called 9-1-1. During the investigation officers learned a suspect fired multiple gunshots into the callers occupied home located on the west side of Northeast 1st Avenue near Northeast Bridgeton Road. One person sustained minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

As officers continued the investigation, they located evidence of gunfire at the scene, including bullet strikes to the front door of the home.

Officers performed a canvas of the neighborhood and have not located the suspect. The suspect is described as a black male in his mid-20’s, 6’3″ tall, weighing 210 pounds. Based on information learned during the investigation, there is not believed to be an immediate threat to the public regarding this incident.

Criminalists with the Portland Police Bureau’s Forensic Evidence Division have responded to the scene to assist with this investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting should contact the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division’s Assault Detail at 503-832-0479.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Information about any other unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of a suspect or suspects. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Submit an anonymous tip:

Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.

Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823

Call 503-823-HELP (4357)