Gunfire Breaks Out After Chase At Oregon City Shopping Center

Oregon City – A suspected car thief opened fire on an officer during a chase at the Oregon City Shopping Center last night. Bullets hit a police cruiser, but no one was hurt. It happened Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. The suspect was taken into custody after tripping, while trying to run away. Witnesses tell KGW they had to get down on the ground when they heard the shots, and some felt helpless in the moment, like sitting ducks caught in crossfire. It all started when an officer realized a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot had been reported stolen from a Fred Meyer in Canby. The owner of the stolen car was a pregnant woman. She tells KGW she hopes the suspect learns his lesson and that karma catches up with people.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old James Randall Paquin. He’s been taken to the Clackamas County Jail on attempted aggravated murder, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and is also being held on a parole violation out of Lane County. He’s being held without bail.