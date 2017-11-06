Gun Violence Map

The first mass shooting I ever reported on—Springfield, 1998. Kip Kinkel murdered his parents then opened fire in a school lunchroom, killing two and wounding dozens of others. I remember teenagers standing outside of school; dazed, blood spatters on their shirts and backpacks. Their sobbing, young faces were shocked and twisted by this rare and strange act of brutality.
Yesterday, another domestic terrorist killed
twenty-six people and the nation barely noticed. The horror is gone, in fact, we now register these grisly events as commonplace. And mass shootings are a fraction of the deaths compared to accidental shootings, suicides, and domestic gun violence.
Look at the map below. I'd love to hear your thoughts about what can be done to stem the tide of gun violence.