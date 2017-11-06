Gun Violence Map

The first mass shooting I ever reported on—Springfield, 1998. Kip Kinkel murdered his parents then opened fire in a school lunchroom, killing two and wounding dozens of others. I remember teenagers standing outside of school; dazed, blood spatters on their shirts and backpacks. Their sobbing, young faces were shocked and twisted by this rare and strange act of brutality.

Yesterday, another domestic terrorist killed

twenty-six people and the nation barely noticed. The horror is gone, in fact, we now register these grisly events as commonplace. And mass shootings are a fraction of the deaths compared to accidental shootings, suicides, and domestic gun violence.