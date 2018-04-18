Gun Seized After Late Night Gunfire In NE Portland

Portland, Or. – Police responded to multiple calls of gunfire late last night in the Gateway neighborhood and found a man lying in the road in the 1400 block of NE 99th Avenue. They determined he matched the suspect description provided by witnesses and took him into custody and also called for medical assistance.

Officers checked the neighborhood where the man was found and located a firearm with a high capacity magazine. They were unable to find any shooting victims or property damage as a result of the shots fired.

The suspect, 43 year old Jeuan Marks was taken to a hospital for a medical assessment and then booked into the Multnomah County Jail. He faces charges of Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Based on preliminary information, the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operation Division’s Gang Enforcement Team responded to lead the investigation. Anyone with information, including surveillance footage, of this shooting should contact Gang Enforcement Team investigators at 503-823-4106.