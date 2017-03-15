Gun Dealer Indicted on Federal Firearms Charges

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A 67-year-old gun store owner north of Eugene has been indicted on federal firearms charges for allegedly selling guns to someone he knew was a convicted felon.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a news release Wednesday that Nicholas Russell of Albany was indicted Wednesday on charges that he sold high-caliber firearms, including a handgun and two rifles, to the convicted person between Nov. 19, 2016 and Jan. 25, 2017.

Russell is the owner and operator of Albany Guns, Coins and Jewelry.

Reached at the store Wednesday, Russell told The Associated Press he was aware of an investigation but not the indictment and couldn’t immediately comment.