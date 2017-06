EUGENE, Ore. – One of the three defendants charged in the stabbing death of a homeless man at Eugene’s most popular park, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

The Register-Guard reports 42-year-old Joshua Sherman reached a plea agreement with Lane County prosecutors that calls for a 15-year prison sentence. As part of the deal, he agreed to testify against his co-defendants.

The victim died after being attacked near the entrance to Alton Baker Park last May.