Guilty On All Counts Luyster Verdict

VANCOUVER, Wa…. 37 year old Brent Luyster was convicted of three counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder. A jury found him guilty of killing Joseph La Mar,Zachery Thompson and Janelle Knight. Breanne Leigh survived being shot in the face. She was left for dead, but was able to make it to an AM PM mini mart to get help. That saved her life. It took the jury about 12 hours to return the guilty verdict. Luyster could go to prison for the rest of his life with no chance for parole. He will be sentenced on December 4, 2017.

Danette Anderson and Abia Nunn mother and sister of Joseph LaMar were tearful and relieved at the verdict. Anderson said just prior to the jury returning, ” No matter what the verdict is prosecutors did a wonderful job.”