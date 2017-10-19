Your Guide to the Big One

Your past experience in earthquakes may give you a false sense of safety; you didn’t do anything, or you ran outside, yet you survived with no injuries. Or perhaps you got under your desk and others thought you overreacted. However, you likely have never experienced the kind of strong earthquake shaking that is possible in much larger earthquakes: sudden and intense back and forth motions of several feet per second will cause the floor or the ground to jerk sideways out from under you, and every unsecured object around you could topple, fall, or become airborne, potentially causing serious injury. This is why you must learn to immediately protect yourself after the first jolt… don’t wait to see if the earthquake shaking will be strong!

Also, check out the panel KXL just hosted on earthquake preparations. It’s necessary to have at least two weeks of food and water on hand after an earthquake, as well as medicines, pet supplies, warm clothing, and comfort items.