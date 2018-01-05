Guests At Airport Hotel Evacuated By US Marshals

Portland, Or – Guests at the Embassy Suites Hotel on Airport Way are back in their rooms after being evacuated by the U.S. Marshal’s Office early today. The evacuation happened as law enforcement were working the case of a Christmas Eve burglary and arson in a Hockinson neighborhood. Two suspects were in a room at the hotel. Police arrested one of them, but the other escaped and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police have found a stolen car connected to the case in the hotel parking lot and towed it away. They’re still looking for the second suspect and are seeking a search warrant so they can search the suspects’ hotel room.