Guest Dies of Suicide on Sunriver Golf Course
By Grant McHill
May 8, 2018 @ 12:12 PM

BEND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a man found dead on a Sunriver Resort golf course last weekend took his own life.

Interim Sunriver Police Chief Scott Hayes says the man from Bend was staying in a small rental unit before heading onto the course and shooting himself.

The Bend Bulletin reports several people heard gunfire Saturday evening, but the body wasn’t discovered until the next morning.

Sunriver Resort shut down for several hours during the investigation.

Hayes says the man was in his late 40s, and is survived by a wife.

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com

